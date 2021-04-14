71-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer's and other medical conditions is missing, police say

He was driving a 2012 Red Nissan Frontier Pick-up with Texas LP 45086DV.

HOUSTON — The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT overnight.

The alert was issued at the request of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Perry Larkins.

He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the 3800 block of Storm Creek Drive in the Acres Homes area.

He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and is bald. He was wearing a maroon suit with brown shoes.

He has Alzheimer's and additional medical conditions.

He was driving a 2012 Red Nissan Frontier Pick-up with Texas LP 45086DV.