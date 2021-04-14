71-year-old Houston man with Alzheimer's and other medical conditions is missing, police say

HOUSTON — The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT overnight.
The alert was issued at the request of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Perry Larkins.
He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the 3800 block of Storm Creek Drive in the Acres Homes area.
He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and is bald. He was wearing a maroon suit with brown shoes.
He has Alzheimer's and additional medical conditions.
He was driving a 2012 Red Nissan Frontier Pick-up with Texas LP 45086DV.
Anyone who has seen the missing person or vehicle is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.