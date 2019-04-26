HOUSTON — A little boy is recovering in the hospital after he was run over by a car in Clear Lake Friday morning.
Authorities say the 7-year-old and his older brother were riding their scooters when it happened.
The boys reportedly were crossing the street when a woman in the car rolled right over the first grader.
He was trapped underneath the car and his brother ran to get help.
An off-duty officer working security in the area says he cut off the boy's backpack and then used a jack to lift the car up so the little boy wouldn't be crushed.
"As a father - I kinda dealt with kids who have stories and I was hopping that (the brother) was exaggerating and unfortunately he was not. As I pulled up and I saw him underneath the car, his legs sticking out and my heart dropped and I had to do what I could to help." said the officer.
The boy suffered non life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed at this time.
