HOUSTON — A little boy is recovering in the hospital after he was run over by a car in Clear Lake Friday morning.

Authorities say the 7-year-old and his older brother were riding their scooters when it happened.

The boys reportedly were crossing the street when a woman in the car rolled right over the first grader.

He was trapped underneath the car and his brother ran to get help.

An off-duty officer working security in the area says he cut off the boy's backpack and then used a jack to lift the car up so the little boy wouldn't be crushed.

"As a father - I kinda dealt with kids who have stories and I was hopping that (the brother) was exaggerating and unfortunately he was not. As I pulled up and I saw him underneath the car, his legs sticking out and my heart dropped and I had to do what I could to help." said the officer.

The boy suffered non life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed at this time.

