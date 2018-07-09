HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A father upset that his 7-year-old daughter has to be up before 5 a.m. to catch a bus, then ride 2 hours to school, claims Aldine ISD officials told him, “tough luck.”

Sydnee Jones, 7, dreams big.

“I want to be like Simone Biles,” she said.

She also scores so well in math and other classes that she earned acceptance into a school she loves: Carter Academy’s Performing Arts magnet program. However, one week into class, she feels discouraged by how long it takes to get there.

“I don’t really like it, 'cause when I get to school, I’m a little bit tired,” she said.

Her dad, Sidney, sounds ready to flip.

“(Administrators) must be crazy,” he said. “That is ridiculous to have a child up, a baby up that early in the morning.”

Sydnee’s bus picks her up around 5:30 a.m. She lives 3.5 miles from Carter Academy. However, her bus ride lasts 2 hours.

“(Last week) the teacher had to wake me up (in class),” Sydnee said. “I fell asleep two times.”

“She said the teacher banged on her desk to wake her up,” Sidney Jones said. “She just said she was tired, and she just started crying. She said she cried in school, and I said that’s enough.”

A single father of three, he complained to an assistant principal and several Aldine ISD transportation employees.

“They make it seem like you can’t do anything about it,” Sidney Jones said. “This is the way we’re doing it this year, and take it or leave it.”

A district spokesman told KHOU 11 News Aldine ISD is aware on Jones’ concerns. However, they have just one bus for Carter Academy magnet students and must start Sydnee’s route early.

“Depending on their address, magnet students are picked up on a separate bus route as early as 5:45 a.m. to arrive by the school’s start time,” said Mike Keeney, Director of Media Relations for Aldine ISD. “The district’s transportation department continues to review bus routes to improve student travel times.”

Jones said 10-hour school days are taking a toll on his daughter. For now, though, she has no choice.

