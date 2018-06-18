HOUSTON - A seventh child was transferred to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston last week to be treated for burns as a result of a volcanic eruption in Guatemala.

Hospital officials say one child is in critical condition, three are in fair condition and three are in good condition.

The children, who range from ages 1 to 16, were badly injured when the Volcan de Fuego erupted. They were airlifted from Guatemala and flown 1,500 miles in a U.S. military plane before arriving at Scholes Field earlier this month.

For more information on helping these victims, tap/click here or call 409-770-6853.

