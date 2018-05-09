HOUSTON - The westbound and eastbound lanes on 610 North Loop at Homestead have reopened after they were shut down due to a hazmat spill Wednesday morning.
HPD tweeted around 8:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes would be shut down after the heavy truck accident led to a HAZMAT situation.
At 11:04 a.m., the department tweeted the westbound lanes would also be closed due to possible flammable fumes.
It's unclear at this time what caused the accident.
At 12:15 p.m., Houston Transtar reported the scene was cleared.
