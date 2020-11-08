60-year-old woman missing from Houston family’s home hasn’t been seen in five days

Anyone with information can call Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Gwendolyn Ladonne Ebow, 60.

Family members reported her missing, saying she hasn’t been seen since Aug. 6 at their home in the 600 block of 37th Street. That’s in north Houston in the Independence Heights community.

Police described her as a black female, five feet two inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a green sea foam-color shirt, blue or gray leggings and pink Sketchers shoes.