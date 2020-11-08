x
60-year-old woman missing from Houston family’s home hasn’t been seen in five days

Credit: HPD
Gwendolyn Ladonne Ebow, 60

Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Gwendolyn Ladonne Ebow, 60.

Family members reported her missing, saying she hasn’t been seen since Aug. 6 at their home in the 600 block of 37th Street. That’s in north Houston in the Independence Heights community.

Police described her as a black female, five feet two inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a green sea foam-color shirt, blue or gray leggings and pink Sketchers shoes.

Anyone with information can call Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.