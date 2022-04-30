Houston man to 'Swim Across America' to raise money for cancer research

Robert McLaren plans to take part in all 24 of the Swim Across America's open water swims.

HOUSTON — A 60-year-old Houston man plans to take part in various swimming events across the nation to raise funds for cancer research through the nonprofit group Swim Across America.

Robert McLaren plans to take part in all 24 of the nonprofit's open water swims. Since joining the group in 2009, McLaren has raised more than $107,000 for cancer research.

Cancer is a personal subject for McLaren. According to the nonprofit, his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at age 80 in 2005 but was able to receive successful treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"I’m grateful for the incredible care given by MD Anderson to my dad, which provided him and our family with another 14 years of high-quality life," McLaren said.

McLaren already swam seven of the nonprofit's 24 events in 2021 and plans to swim nine more in 2022 with the goal of having swam every event in just three years.