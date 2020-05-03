Texas Equusearch is doing a ground search Thursday for a 60-year-old Houston man who hasn’t been seen at least five days.

Pedro “Pete” Vidaurri was last seen Feb. 29 in north Houston. He was wearing a black and white striped shirt, tan-colored Khaki pants and black shoes with smiley faces painted in white on both sides. Organizers said he has a skull with number 13 tattooed on his left forearm.

Vidaurri is diabetic and is likely in need of his medication.

The search for him beings at 9 a.m. and they’re encouraging anyone available to come and help out.

The command post is located in the parking lot of the C&J Supermarket at 5104 Lockwood Drive. Organizers said they need searchers both on foot and on ATVs.

If you go, be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Searchers often have to look through thick brush terrain, so it’s important to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

If you have seen Pedro “Pete” Vidaurri since his reported disappearance or have information regarding his disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

