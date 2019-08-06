KATY, Texas — A 6-year-old is in critical condition after a near-drowning in Katy.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Tamarron Parkway Thursday night. After sources confirmed to KHOU 11 the boy had drowned, officials were able to get a pulse.

The child was taken to Memorial Hermann Katy but was later airlifted to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

