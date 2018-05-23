BAYTOWN, Texas - A 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in Baytown.

Life Flight responded to the Avalon Bay Apartments complex in the 900 block of Northwood Drive in Baytown just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. That's where they say the boy was found unresponsive in a pool.

First responders performed CPR on the boy from the time they left the scene until the helicopter landed. The boy later died at the hospital.

Authorities say his sister, a 8-year-old girl, was also taken by Life Flight to the hospital but was responsive.

According to officials, the siblings were part of a group of children who climbed over a fence and got into the pool.

“The kids were in the pool yesterday, I told them the same thing yesterday.," said James Wilson, a witness.

Wilson said the pool was closed when he told the group to get out. His gut told him to go back and check.

“Something just told me, 'Go back outside and check on those kids.' I came outside and I looked, and I seen the little girl on the ground and a Hispanic guy trying to talk to her. I was like, 'Where your brother at, where your brother at?'”

The little boy was unconscious at the bottom on the pool. Wilson is the one who pulled him out.

“I looked, and he was in the bottom of the pool. I hopped the gate and jumped in and got him out. I tried to do CPR and bring him back to life," Wilson said.

He said the 6-year-old had swallowed so much water, his body was swollen.

“Non-responsive, he didn’t have a pulse, man," Wilson said.

Baytown police say the two children were supposed to be with their grandmother. She lives at the apartment complex next door. They say the boy's sister was in and out of consciousness when the helicopter left for the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

There is now an investigation into why these young children were out unsupervised. Baytown police say it is too early to determine whether someone will face charges.

