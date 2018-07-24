HOUSTON – Verizon announced on Tuesday plans to launch 5G technology in Houston starting in the second half of 2018.

Houston is the third city Verizon identified as part of its four market 5G deployment plan, which will deliver residential 5G broadband service. Verizon previously announced Sacramento and Los Angeles.

Verizon says it has a long-standing relationship with the city of Houston, area first responders and residents, and this initial 5G deployment is supported by both state and local officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Mayor Turner will host a news conference with Verizon's CEO at 1 p.m. to discuss what 5G means for Houston.

“We’re delighted to be one of the first cities to bring 5G to our local communities and look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Verizon," said Mayor Turner.

Among the areas served by Verizon 5G will be the five traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods in the pilot phase of the mayor's "Complete Communities" program aimed at providing city services on an equitable basis.

What does 5G mean for me?

CNET reports consumers won't see any real benefits of these deployments until 2019 when the first 5G-capable smartphones hit the market. When you have a 5G smartphone and 5G service, you'll enjoy speeds about 1,000 times faster than the current 4G offerings. But CNET notes it's not just about speed on your phone: "The combination of speed, responsiveness and reach could unlock the full capabilities of other hot trends in technology, offering a boost to self-driving cars, drones, virtual reality and the internet of things."

Technologies that will benefit from 5G include:

Remote surgery

A "touchy-feely internet" says CNET with haptic feedback (e.g. vibrations while watching an action movie)

Self-driving cars sharing and receiving real-time data

Drones

Virtual reality

Home broadband Internet (no longer stuck with whoever serves your home or apartment)

