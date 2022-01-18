'A step in the right direction' | Houston airport officials, aviation experts react to 5G rollout delay

The concern was that some 5G bands could interfere with planes’ radar altimeter, which tells flight crews how high they are from the ground.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden thanked Verizon and AT&T on Tuesday afternoon for delaying implementation of 5G technology near airports, which was supposed to go live on Wednesday.

That decision comes after several major airline CEOs sent federal officials a letter warning of “catastrophic disruptions” to travel plans and the nation’s economy.

The concern was that some 5G bands could interfere with planes’ radar altimeter, which tells flight crews how high they are from the ground.

Airline experts say that means when there’s low visibility, pilots can’t land.

“I think the wireless companies’ voluntary action today is a step in the right direction, but it still remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough,” said aviation expert Josh Verde.

Verde, a former airline captain with more than 25 years and 6,000 hours of flying time, says he’s “cautiously optimistic” that their actions will be enough to avoid major impacts to travelers and cargo.

“There’s an awful lot of behind-the-scenes rules and regulations and safety rules that are in place that are potentially impacted by this,” said Verde. “If it is impacted by this, then the result is cancellations, delays, and things that we just don’t like to see as the traveling public.”

“The FAA, the airlines, and the airports will monitor the impacts,” said Augusto Bernal, a Houston Airport System spokesperson, during an interview Tuesday before the wireless companies changed course.

Following the reversal, Bernal told KHOU his statements from that interview still apply.

“It’ll be business as usual at our airports,” said Bernal.

Emirates Airlines announced Tuesday they would be suspending flights “until further notice” to at least nine U.S. cities, including Houston, due to concerns over 5G deployment.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon following the wireless carriers’ decision: