57-year-old man killed in ATV crash in northeast Houston neighborhood

Police believe a mechanical failure may have caused the crash.

HOUSTON — Houston police investigators responded to a neighborhood on the northeast side late Tuesday after a deadly ATV crash.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Breezy Meadow.

Police said a 57-year-old man crashed into a curb. It’s believed a mechanical failure caused the incident.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, but police said he was a resident of the neighborhood.