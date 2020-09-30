Police cruiser collides with car at intersection in northwest Houston

The police officer, an adult in the other car and a juvenile were all taken to the hospital as a precaution.

HOUSTON — A police officer responding to a call with their emergency lights on collided with another driver at an intersection in northwest Houston early Wednesday.

Sgt. Uribe said the crash happened in the 5500 block of Fairbanks N. Houston Road at about 12 a.m.

The officer was heading eastbound on Hempstead responding to a 911 call when the crash happened, said Uribe. The other vehicle was heading south on Fairbanks.

An adult and a juvenile in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The officer had shoulder pain but otherwise was not seriously hurt. He also was taken to the hospital in another patrol vehicle.