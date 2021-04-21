Woman’s body found after travel trailer catches fire outside home in northeast Houston

Houston police homicide investigators are working with arson investigators to determine a cause of the fire and find the woman's identity.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning travel trailer early Wednesday morning.

A fire was reported outside a home in the 5400 block of Bunte on the city’s northeast side.

Firefighters arrived and found a small travel trailer burning. The fire was quickly put out, and inside the trailer they found the remains of a woman.

Sgt. Simmons with HPD said the man who lives at the home told police that he had me the woman the night before and offered her a place to stay. He said he was not home at the time of the fire.