Chevron Houston Marathon weekend expected to make multimillion dollar impact in the city

Runners and businesses have been gearing up for the marathon's in-person return for its 50th anniversary.

HOUSTON — Ready to run like Saturday’s wind.

Chevron Houston Marathon participants like Daniel Perez, who's running his 7th marathon, were gearing up for an early start for race day on Sunday.

“We need this," said Perez.

After being virtual last year, the race is back to being in-person, something that runners like couple Courtney and Nick Forester feel like they’ve been waiting a long time for.

“That part’s exciting because we were supposed to run last year and we had to defer it to this year," said Courtney. "So it’s kind of been two years in the making for us to run."

Ready to take on the course and the elements.

“We’ve been watching the weather the whole week, so we’ve been kind of looking forward to it, I guess," Nick said.

The marathon is celebrating it’s 50th year, starting in 1972 with just over 100 runners.

“This race has grown and been successful because of Texas hospitality," said Executive Director Wade Morehead.

Morehead also says the economic impact from the marathon weekend will be huge for the city of Houston.

“The Chevron Houston Marathon race weekend of events is estimated to generate over $51 million impact for the region," he said. "Just being approached by all the different hotel workers, restaurant workers, all the different people downtown are really excited to see us back."

And as runners get ready to toe the line, the event celebrates those who make it possible and the city that plays host.