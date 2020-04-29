5-year-old drowns after jumping fence at apartment pool: sheriff

It's the third drowning in Greater Houston in the past 24 hours.

A 5-year-old drowned in a Sugar Land pool Tuesday, the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Office reports.

The boy was found in a pool at The Terraces at Arboretum apartments in the 15900 block of Old Richmond Road just before 6:30 p.m.

The boy’s father found him after both his parents noticed he was missing, Sheriff Troy Nehls said.

Nehls said a surveillance camera captured the boy climbing over a fence into the pool area. About 15 minutes later, that same camera caught the boy’s father jumping over the fence to save him.

The father and other residents gave the boy CPR, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No one else was in or around the pool when the boy scaled the fence.

Nehls said right now all his office is “praying for the family” and “we’re not even getting into charges.”

“This is a horrible, horrible, situation now that the parents have to deal with,” Nehls said. “Every year we seem to talk about this—how we’re going to keep children from becoming victims to drowning.

“We don’t want to see any more of this.”

This is the second drowning death Tuesday and the third in the past 24 hours.

A 4-year-old boy with special needs was found face down in a bathtub early Tuesday morning in Tomball.

That boy’s mother told Harris County deputies that she left for a moment to grab some things and when she returned, she found him unresponsive in the water.

Another boy was found Monday night in an apartment swimming pool in northeast Harris County.