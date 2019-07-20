TEXAS CITY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy found face down in a swimming pool at an apartment complex in Texas City is dead, according to police.

This happened Saturday at the Veranda Apartments on Avenue North just before 3:30 p.m., when the child's mother says the boy left their apartment and was missing for about 4 to 5 minutes, police say.

A Texas City PD officer found the boy face down in the apartment pool and administered CPR before he was flown by Life Flight to UTMB.

The child died shortly after arriving to UTMB.