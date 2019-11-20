NEW CANEY, Texas — A huge home caught fire and burned for nearly two hours in Montgomery County overnight.

This happened in 18000 block of Lilac in the Tanglewood Manor subdivision just off FM 1485 in New Caney.

Firefighters say at one point they were forced to evacuate the home because there was a five ton AC unit on the roof of the home, and the foundation of the home was crumbling.

Shortly after those firefighters got out that AC unit fell through the second floor.

The homeowner told firefighters he was outside with his family doing target practice when he noticed lights flickering on the second floor, then smelled smoke. He looked up and saw a fire in the master bedroom.

The family called the fire department.

Firefighters say they faced a number of obstacles putting this fire out. The first was that there are no hydrants in this area, so fire engines were having to go back and forth to bring water in.

The second challenge firefighters faced was the construction of the home. It's rustic with plank ceilings, which made it hard for firefighters to get into the attic once the fire spread.

Firefighters say it took hours to get the fire out, and the cause is still under investigation.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

