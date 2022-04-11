HPD: 2 women, 2 small children and a baby hit by car that flipped onto sidewalk after crash

A 3-month-old and 1-year-old were in a stroller on the sidewalk with a 3-year-old and two adults when they were hit by the out-of-control car.

HOUSTON — Two adults and three small children were taken to area hospitals Friday morning after they were hit by a car in southwest Houston.

The victims were standing on the corner of Beechnut near La Roche Lane when an out-of-control car flipped onto the sidewalk and hit them.

Houston police believe a Toyota Sequoia heading southbound on La Roche failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into a Nissan Frontier going east on Beechnut. The Nissan rolled over and landed on the sidewalk.

Two women, a 3-month-old boy, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The baby and toddler were in a stroller and everyone else was standing when they were hit.

The Nissan also struck a taco truck but no one else was injured.

It's not clear if the driver of the Toyota stopped after the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made.

