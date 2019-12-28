HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several emaciated dogs were taken into temporary custody by Harris County Precinct 1 deputies.

The animals were found at two different locations in the southeast section of the county.

In the Galena Park area, deputies said one "severely" emaciated dog was found at a residence in the 300 block of De Haven Street. Deputies said the dog had no food or water and was not able to get access to shelter because the chain it was on was only two to three feet long.

In Pasadena, a female dog and her three puppies were seized from a home in the 700 block of Dunwick Lane. Neighbors told authorities they hadn't seen anyone at the house for the last two weeks.

Investigators will determine if criminal charges are warranted in either case.

