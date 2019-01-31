The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abusing children in an effort to be more “accountable and transparent” in the priest sex abuse crisis.

The list, which dates back to 1950, includes 23 diocesan priests, 13 religious order priests and four visiting priests. Two other priests, John Keller and Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, are listed as under investigation.

The priests named are:

Diocesan Priests

Nicholas Cornelius Antle

Robert Ralph Barzyk

David Emmett Burn

Moises Cabrera

Allen Ray Doga

George Patrick Dougherty

Richard Edelin

Carlos (Charles) Guerra

Rodrigo J. Guillermo

Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond

Stephen R. Horn

William Jimenez

Joseph Giles Leduc

Jesse S. Linam

Denis O. Lynch

Christopher J. Martin

Donald A. Neumann

Lawrence O. Peguero

Dennis L. Peterson

Robert C. Ramon

Charles Kevin Schoppe

Anthony G. Stredny

Ivan Turic

Religious Order Priests

Antonio Gonzalez, OMI

Jack Hanna, CSB

Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ

Dennis Laroche, MM

Pius Lawe, SVD

Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB

Vincent Orlando, SJ

Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ

Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR

Donald Stavinoha, OMI

Gerard Martin Weber, OMI

John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.

Andrew Willemsen, CM

Visiting Priests

Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco

Fernando Noe Guzman

Francisco Ordonez

Joseph Tully

Priests Currently Under Investigation

John T. Keller

Manuel La Rosa Lopez

“I extend my deepest regret for the harm that has been done,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said in a statement. “In multiple incidents over the years, the Church and her ministers failed to protect the most vulnerable souls entrusted to our care. There is no excuse for the actions of those credibly accused of such sins against a human person.”

The archdiocese said it complied the list based on allegations it "has reason to believe is true after reviewing reasonably available, relevant information and consulting with the Archdiocesan Lay Review Board."

The release comes months after DiNardo promised more accountability and transparency from the church. DiNardo is the archbishop and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“We must begin the healing process by eliminating the evil of sexual abuse,” DiNardo said in a video statement in October 2018.

A month before that announcement, LaRosa-Lopez was arrested on child indecency charges. Two accusers claimed the priest molested them in the early 1990 and early 2000s while he served the Sacred Heart parish in Conroe. The case prompted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to search and seize evidence from the archdiocese’s secret archives in November.

During that search, the DA’s office said it found other documents relating to clergy to sex abuse, which it said it turned over to the Texas Rangers.

Standing outside the Chancery Thursday afternoon, Michael Norris of the Houston chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), called the archdiocese’s list incomplete.

“They’re an order of magnitude off,” Norris said, calling the number of priests named "absurd."

He cited the number of priests named in Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – dioceses much smaller than Galveston-Houston – that was more than doubled.

“What it comes down to, there are more perps in this town,” Norris said.

Norris conceded the church’s actions are a “small steps towards transparency,” but added “we’re not there yet.”

A notable name on the list is Rev. Terence Brinkman, whose abuse allegations are detailed in the KHOU documentary “Unforgivable.”

Brinkman was sued in 2010 by a man who claimed the priest sodomized him in the mid-1970s while he was in an altar boy at St. Charles Borromeo church on Houston’s north side. Brinkman denied the allegations and a judge dismissed the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

For decades, the Catholic Church has dealt with the priest sex abuse crisis as allegations have surfaced worldwide.

In November, Rev. LaRosa-Lopez was arrested on child indecency charges. Two accusers claimed the priest molested them in the early 1990s and early 2000s while he served the Sacred Heart parish in Conroe. The case prompted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office to search and seize evidence from the archdiocese’s secret archives.

This morning, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning that another pastor, Ronald Mitchell of the Body of Christ Ministry in Magnolia, was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he was found guilty on five counts of sexual assault of a child.

The church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle sexual abuse claims, according to an analysis of BishopAccountability.org, an online database that tracks the sex abuse crisis.

More than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to an analysis by BishiopAccountability.org of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop data, and there are at least 19,000 survivors of sexual abuse by U.S. Catholic priests.

As of December, at least 70 of the 196 U.S. Catholic dioceses had released the names of credibly accused priests, according to BishopAccountability.org. Prior to today, the Diocese of Fort Worth was the only one in Texas to release a list.

Earlier this month, KHOU 11 Investigates released the documentary “Unforgivable,” which detailed the crisis and its impact on survivors, their families and the missions by an attorney and a priest to make a difference.

The archdiocese last released a list of 22 priests credibly accused of sexual assault in 2004.

That list, however, didn’t name any of the priests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Digital reporter Matt Keyser contributed to this story.