FULSHEAR, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was returned home after getting lost in the Cross Creek Ranch community in Fulshear.

Carter was found by police on Liberty Heights and Blanco Ridge at about 8:30 p.m. Police could not find the child's home or family so they put a call for help on their Facebook page.

It took about 40 minutes for police to find the child's home.

The department said thanks to the immediate and quick response from Facebook users, they were able to get Carter home.

Fulshear Police UPDATE: CHILD'S HOME FOUND. THANK ALL OF YOU FOR THE IMMEDIATE AND QUICK RESPONSE. FACEBOOK SHARES HELPED US LOCATE THE HOME. GOOD JOB! Do you recognize Carter? He is four years old and was lost on...

Police did not share details on how Carter was able to get out the house and wander alone.

