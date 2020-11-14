4-month-old girl injured after mom accidentally runs over her, Liberty Co. deputies say

The mother told deputies she had just run over her 4-month-old daughter and was taking her to a Houston hospital.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a mother accidentally ran over her 4-month-old in their driveway Friday night.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from the mother around 6 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of RD 3548 in the Plum Grove area. The mother told deputies she had just run over her 4-month-old daughter and was taking her to a Houston hospital. An ambulance met the mom and girl at a parking lot in Montgomery County where they were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

According to deputies, it appears the woman put her car in drive before accidentally driving forward and running over her daughter who was sitting in a swing in the front yard of their home.