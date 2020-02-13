WALKER COUNTY, Texas — A violent crash in Walker County involving a car, a pickup and a big rig sent three people to area hospitals Thursday.

Among those hurt was a 4-month-old boy. The infant and a 27-year-old woman were both taken by Life Flight to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

A 34-year-old man was also hurt. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. All three victims are expected to survive their injuries, Texas troopers tell KHOU 11.

According to crash investigators, the driver of the car and pickup were stopped on I-45 near mile marker 130 in Walker County after a crash. Troopers are investigating why the driver of the 18-wheeler didn't see the stopped traffic and slammed into the stopped vehicles.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. All three of the victims are listed in serious condition.

DPS troopers haven't said if anyone will be charged in the wreck.

Google Earth Map shows the location of the crash

Google Earth

