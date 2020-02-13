WALKER COUNTY, Texas — A violent crash in Walker County involving a car, a pickup and a big rig sent three people to area hospitals Thursday.
Among those hurt was a 4-month-old boy. The infant and a 27-year-old woman were both taken by Life Flight to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.
A 34-year-old man was also hurt. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. All three victims are expected to survive their injuries, Texas troopers tell KHOU 11.
According to crash investigators, the driver of the car and pickup were stopped on I-45 near mile marker 130 in Walker County after a crash. Troopers are investigating why the driver of the 18-wheeler didn't see the stopped traffic and slammed into the stopped vehicles.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday. All three of the victims are listed in serious condition.
DPS troopers haven't said if anyone will be charged in the wreck.
