Check your Mega Millions tickets!

According to the Texas Lottery website, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a HEB on the 3500 block of Clear Lake City Blvd.

That lucky person hit Friday's numbers: 4, 5, 10, 12, 18.

The Mega Ball was 21 and the Megaplier was x4.

A total of six people won the Mega Millions $4 million prize. One person hit the big jackpot for $143 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, May 8 with the estimated jackpot at $40 million.

