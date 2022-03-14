4 HPD officers fired after Nicholas Chavez shooting in 2020 have been reinstated

“It was clear when viewing the video that these officers did not want to shoot Mr. Chavez and did everything in their power not to,” HPOU's president said back then.

HOUSTON — Four Houston police officers fired by former Chief Art Acevedo after the 2020 shooting of Nicholas Chavez have been reinstated, according to HPD.

Last September, a Harris County grand jury determined that criminal charges were not warranted in the shooting death.

No other details were given about the reinstatement but Police Chief Troy Finner has scheduled a news conference today at 3 p.m.

The video above originally aired on Sept. 28, 2021, when the grand jury refused to indict the four officers.

Police had responded to several 911 calls the night of April 21, 2020, about a possibly suicidal man running in and out of traffic in east Houston.

Chavez was armed with a piece of rebar which officers said they believed was a knife. For the next 15 minutes, bodycam videos show the officers trying to de-escalate the situation.

HPD released the full video of the incident. The video is graphic and contains offensive language. Tap here to view it in its entirety.

While on his knees, Chavez then grabbed a Taser that had already discharged both cartridges and pointed it at the officers. The officers fired 21 shots, killing him.

“This individual kept coming towards the officers, refusing commands to drop the knife, drop the weapon," Acevedo claimed.

Acevedo fired the officers five months later, a decision that was criticized by the Houston Police Officer's Union. In a tweet, the union said Acevedo's decision to fire the officers was "unjust and deplorable."

“It was clear when viewing the video that these officers did not want to shoot Mr. Chavez and did everything in their power not to,” President of the Houston Police Officers Union Joe Gamaldi said at the time.

He said the city’s Independent Police Oversight Board, which includes civilians, unanimously agreed the shooting was justified.

At the time, Acevedo said the officers didn't need to fire 21 times.

“It’s objectively not reasonable when a man’s been shot multiple times, shown he can’t get up, quite frankly it’s inexplicable to me when they had plenty of opportunity to back up and stay the line, shoot a man 21 times. I can’t defend that,” the chief said.