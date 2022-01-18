'4 Corners Boxing Gym' in Houston aims to keep kids off the streets

The 4 Corners Boxing Gym aims to help inner-city kids and their families. Over the weekend, the gym hosted its grand opening.

HOUSTON — On Irvington Boulevard, there's a new place to keep kids off the street and teach them life lessons in Houston.

"To have the mayor involved and the city is a beautiful thing," said 4 Corners Boxing Gym coach Danny Grandy. "It's a beautiful support system."

"We give them an opportunity where they can come and not only have something to do, but something to develop," said rapper Trae tha Truth.

With the support of Trae tha Truth and Mayor Sylvester Turner, the gym is already packing a powerful punch in the Houston community.

"It's about providing those choices; it's about providing those opportunities," said Mayor Turner. "I like that slogan, 'Guns down, gloves up.' It's hard to pull a trigger when you got on boxing gloves."

The man in charge of development is coach Grandy, who is a former amateur boxer.

"Steven's number two in the country," said Grandy. "Danny didn't compete in the nationals this year or last year, but he will this year."

Both of coach Grandy's twin sons are amongst the best boxers in the country for their age. They've been dubbed the Grandy Twins and have gone viral several times.

Success is often measured by wins and losses, but at 4 Corners Boxing Gym, the outcome means more than just points on a score card.

"They got to know that their options are not just limited to their street," said Turner.

4 Corners Boxing Gym is already planning to open other locations across the city of Houston.