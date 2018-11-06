GALVESTON, Texas - Six children who were burned after a volcano erupted in Guatemala are recovering at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston.

Hospital officials on Monday said four of the children are in critical condition, and two of them are in good condition.

“The families of these children and the staff of Shriners Hospitals for Children greatly appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and concern from the public,” hospital officials said in a statement. “We ask, however, that no visitors come to the hospital as the focus remains on the intense care, treatment and recovery of these children.

These children, who range from ages 1 to 16, were badly injured when the Volcan de Fuego erupted. They were airlifted from Guatemala and flown 1,500 miles in a U.S. military plane before arriving at Scholes Field Thursday.

