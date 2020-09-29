4 arrested after street racers shut down intersection to perform 'stunts,' HCSO says

On Sunday, deputies said dozens of people shut down a northwest Harris County intersection to perform stunts.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were arrested after a chaotic scene in northwest Harris County last weekend.

On Sunday at about 5:45 p.m., Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said a bunch of cars "involved in illegal street racing blocked all four corners of the intersection with cars performing stunts and blocking traffic."

Authorities said they shut down the intersection at Telge Road and Bonnyview Road.

When deputies arrived, a man with a bullhorn directed some of the people who were at the scene to throw dangerous items at the patrol vehicles, HCSO officials said. That person was identified as 18-year-old Trace Ryan Chatham. He was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and obstructing a highway.

At least one patrol vehicle was damaged.

Deputies were able to block all the exits and secured the scene. In addition to Chatham, Jonathan Hernandez, Kelvin Hernandez and Brian Patino were arrested and charged with obstructing a highway.