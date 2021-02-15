Apartment building partially collapses during 4-alarm fire in SW Houston

No injuries have been reported at this time.

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is battling a 4-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

This scene, which is still active, is in the 6000 block of Bellaire.

The fire started at 2 p.m. There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time, but HFD says the building has partially collapsed.

At one point, there was a "mayday" call because there were thoughts a firefighter may have been injured, but the call was quickly disregarded when officials found out the firefighter was okay.

@HoustonFire is on scene @ 6009 Bellaire battling a 4-alarm apt fire. A partial collapse has been reported. A FF mayday was called but quickly disregarded, no HFD firefighter or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid area due to heavy emergency traffic @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 15, 2021

Red Cross has been notified and confirmed it will be assisting families that have been displaced due to the fire.

