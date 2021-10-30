HPD: 3 men shot, injured during conflict involving woman in northwest Houston

Houston police said the suspects fired on the victims after seeing the woman with them.

HOUSTON — An altercation in northwest Houston left three men injured Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Houston police were called at around 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of W. 34th Street near Magnum Road.

They say the victims parked at that location after the shooting happened in an area near Antoine Drive and Tidwell.

Shooting: W. 34 @ Mangum. Three people shot after disturbance. Transported to area hospitals. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 30, 2021

The cause of the shooting is still unclear, but investigators believe a woman was at the center of the conflict.

"They're saying that there was some sort of altercation where there was a female involved," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said. "Maybe they were trying to help out a female or maybe there was some sort of flirtation...and our suspects didn't like what they saw and shot up [the victims'] vehicle."

Police said the suspects then drove away.

HPD tweeted the victims were taken to the hospital. It was last reported one was in critical condition and the other two were stable.

North and Violent Crime officers are on scene. One male transported in critical condition, two stable. 202 pic.twitter.com/JLAemB6Vmy — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 30, 2021

No arrest have been made at this time.