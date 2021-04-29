'A lot of tears' | After 33 years, longtime mechanic Ted Johnson is retiring and closing shop

“Whatever you do, do not give up, and it will work out for you," Ted Johnson said.

HOUSTON — Ted Johnson has been a pillar of the community in Independence Heights, and in just two weeks, after 33 years on the job, he’s retiring.

It was 1988 on the corner of Old Yale and Thornton where Johnson built his career fixing cars.

“I just decided to do it. It was a leap of faith," Johnson said. “It was real, real fun to do to mess with things and make it run. See it run, check everything out that you’ve done.

With just $2,000 and God, Ted’s Automotive gave him 33 years of blood, sweat, tears and success.

“What I used to do it pray, and still do. I pray, come to work and try to make it a great day," Johnson said. “Days, nights, rains, sleet, snow, I mean, a lot. But I was able to put my kids through college for a few years.”

“If you’ve got it in your heart and your mind, you can do it.”

But today, Ted’s taking it all apart. It’s time to retire. His last day is May 15.

"A lot of tears and a lot of crying, but we’ll make it through it," Johnson said.

His business and the building may soon be gone, but it will forever be the corner where his customers became his kin and his dream became his destiny.

“Whatever you do, do not give up, and it will work out for you," Johnson said.

He’s not sure what’s next.

“I guess I’m going to do like some other people. I’m going to go to Disney World and think about it. No, I’m just kidding," Johnson said.

But it’s a new chapter, a chapter, he’s waited his whole life to open.