CONROE, Texas — Deputies north of Houston are searching for the driver who ran away after he or she somehow survived a bizarre crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the 18700 block of FM 2090 in the Conroe area overnight.

It was about 2 a.m. when a small pickup went off the road and hit a wooden fence.

The top rail of the fence went through the windshield and out the back window - just next to the driver's head.

About 30 feet of fence went through the truck before the vehicle came to a stop.

Small traces of blood were found in the vehicle, but the driver apparently was in good enough shape to flee the scene. Deputies set up a search area but so far they have not been located.

Deputies said the same pickup was involved in an arrest just a couple weeks ago. The driver, a man, was arrested for not having a license and no insurance. It's not known if the same man was driving at the time of Thursday morning's crash.

