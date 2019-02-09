HOUSTON — A little girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the incident happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 7200 block of Bellerive.

Police believe the 3-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were able to get out of their apartment while their mother was in the shower. The siblings were crossing the street when a small car struck the little girl. Her brother was not hurt.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

At last check no charges were filed in the case.

