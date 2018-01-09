HOUSTON - A 3-year-old girl was found wandering by herself near a HOV lane on the Eastex Freeway early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the child was taken to Houston Fire Station 34 and then transferred to Harris County Protective Services on the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Officials did not say if the child was injured.

5:27 am 3 y/o Afro-American Child that was found wandering by her self at the HOV Line on 59 N,was dropped off at Houston Fire Station 34 & then transferred by HPD to HCPS on 6300 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77081 @FireChiefofHFD @TelemundoHou @UniNoticias @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/UIrHj8jf7j — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 1, 2018

It is unclear if any family members have come forward to claim the child.

This is a developing story.

