HOUSTON - A 3-year-old girl was found wandering by herself near a HOV lane on the Eastex Freeway early Saturday morning.
According to the Houston Fire Department, the child was taken to Houston Fire Station 34 and then transferred to Harris County Protective Services on the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.
Officials did not say if the child was injured.
It is unclear if any family members have come forward to claim the child.
This is a developing story.
