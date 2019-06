FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy.

This happened at 15015 West Airport.

A family was grilling at the apartment complex pool when the child walked over to the water and slid in, according to Sheriff Troy Nehls. The child had been wearing floaters just before the drowning, Nehls said.

The little boy was underwater for several minutes, according to Nehls.