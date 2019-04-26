TEXAS CITY, Texas — Three Texas City police cadets were wounded after a cadet accidentally fired a pistol he had in his backpack.

The accident wounded three of his fellow cadets at the police academy.

Two of the injured cadets suffered gunshot wounds to the lower leg. A third was grazed.

A spokesperson for the Texas City Police Department said a cadet had a loaded weapon in his backpack and was in a classroom with three other cadets.

When he reached into the backpack, he pulled the trigger, according to spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke.

One round was fired, hitting two nearby cadets in the calves and shrapnel from that bullet grazed a third cadet, Bjerke said.

Two cadets were taken to a hospital. The third was treated at the scene.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

