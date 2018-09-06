TOMBALL, Texas - Three people were sent to the hospital by life flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Tomball Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all are expected to survive.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on the feeder road of TX-249 near Spring Cypress Road. 11 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash.
Deputies are asking travelers to please avoid this area. All feeder lanes are closed.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a major accident in Tomball Saturday afternoon. Life Flight responded to the scene.
