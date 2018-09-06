TOMBALL, Texas - Three people were sent to the hospital by life flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Tomball Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all are expected to survive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on the feeder road of TX-249 near Spring Cypress Road. 11 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler were involved in the crash.

Update: a total of 11 vehicles involved in this accident on 249 @ Cypress. Three have been life-flighted. PIO is on the scene. All feeder lanes closed for now. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dhFwAZKFHw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 9, 2018

Deputies are asking travelers to please avoid this area. All feeder lanes are closed.

Photos: Major crash in Tomball, multiple vehicles involved Multiple vehicles were involved in a major accident in Tomball Saturday afternoon. Life Flight responded to the scene. 01 / 05 Multiple vehicles were involved in a major accident in Tomball Saturday afternoon. Life Flight responded to the scene. 01 / 05

We don’t know how serious the injuries are at this time.

This is a developing story. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with KHOU 11 for more details.

© 2018 KHOU