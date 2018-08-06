HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three mosquito samples in Harris County have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Harris County Health and Human Services said the positive samples were found in the 77338, 77087 and 77026 zip codes.

Trucks are sent out in the overnight hours to spray for mosquitos. That’s when the West Nile mosquito is most active.

HCHHS said the most recent spray was Sunday night.

Two mosquito samples tested positive last week for West Nile Virus in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement team found its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito of the season in an in-house sample, according to the Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. The Woodlands also detected a positive sample that came back from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials plan to spray all streets and county rights of way within the affected areas twice in a week. For more information on where spraying will occur in the county, see the treatment map here.

Officials urge residents to avoid outdoor activities during scheduled spraying hours and ask them to take protective measures such as using insect repellent, wearing long, light loose clothing, and eliminating standing water.

For more information, call the mosquito phone line at (281) 364-4203.

