HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A car crash killed three people and sent another to the hospital by helicopter early Friday in the Sheldon area, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the crash happened in the 12700 block of Aqueduct near Lake Houston Parkway.

At about 2 a.m. a small car left the road for unknown reasons and slammed into a tree. The passengers were pinned inside the car. At least two died at the scene and another died while on the way to the hospital. Life Flight took a fourth passenger to the hospital as well – his or her condition is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The wreck appears to have happened in an area with several curves in the road and where Lake Houston Parkway ends, forcing drivers to turn left or right onto Aqueduct.

The car involved appears to be a small, white older sedan.

