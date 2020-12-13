x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Child pulled from crashed vehicle on US 290 hospitalized in critical condition, firefighters say

Harris County deputies are responding to a crash on U.S. 290 near Mason Road that has left a total of three people injured, including a 12-year-old boy.
Credit: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after a crash in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which happened on U.S. 290 near Mason Road in Cypress.

Investigators said a 12-year-old boy was trapped inside the vehicle and had to extricated.

Two others have also been taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.