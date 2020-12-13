Child pulled from crashed vehicle on US 290 hospitalized in critical condition, firefighters say

Harris County deputies are responding to a crash on U.S. 290 near Mason Road that has left a total of three people injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A child was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday morning after a crash in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which happened on U.S. 290 near Mason Road in Cypress.

Crews respond to an MVA w/ entrapment on US 290 near Mason Rd. Sunday morning in Cypress.



A 12 YO male was extricated and transported in critical condition. 2 others were transported in stable condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/qf8SX3vSWq — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) December 13, 2020

Investigators said a 12-year-old boy was trapped inside the vehicle and had to extricated.

Two others have also been taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.