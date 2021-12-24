Grandfather badly burned, two others injured in fire at family's northwest Harris County home

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that broke out Christmas Eve morning. They say smoke alarms may have saved the residents' lives.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire broke out at a family's home in northwest Harris County on Christmas Eve morning, injuring at least three people inside, according to investigators.

Smoke alarms sounded around 2 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 7800 block of Lawn Wood Lane in the Willowood neighborhood.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said everyone managed to get out, but not unscathed.

Investigators said a grandfather was hospitalized with second-degree burns to his arms and legs. Meanwhile, two women identified as a grandmother and daughter were taken to the hospital out of precaution for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

HCFMO spokesperson Rachel Neutzler said flames could be seen coming from both the front and back of the house. They believe it may have started in the living room, but that still needs to be confirmed.

Neutzler said the house appears to have serious fire, smoke and water damage.