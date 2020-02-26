HOUSTON — Madison High School's principal remains suspended after the Houston Independent School District said she took part in an inappropriate Christmas party held by the school's faculty last year.

Principal Carlotta Brown and HISD area superintendent Felicia Adams were both suspended pending the district's investigation.

Video from the party showed faculty members engaging in a fashion show. At one point, they appeared to be dancing for dollars in revealing outfits.

One teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said Brown forced faculty members to attend the party. Brown allegedly told staff members to be "as risque as possible" for the party.

KHOU 11 was unable to get a comment from Brown about the allegations.

"We like change, but we like dollars more," shouts a staff member over the microphone. "Make it rain. Make it, make it, rain."

A man who calls himself a concerned citizen made the video public.

Gerry Monroe says the behavior is inappropriate.

"You're making it OK for a young girl to believe that even in a job setting that you can come dressed like this for even a Christmas party," Monroe said. "It's deplorable."

Brown is on paid leave and isn't cleared to work on campus until after the investigation is complete.

Brown received national attention last year when she instituted a dress code for parents who were coming to the school.

Parents are not allowed to have sagging pants, pajamas, shower caps or hair rollers when they picked up their kids.

