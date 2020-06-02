BAYTOWN, Texas — Five dogs were pulled from a burning garage Tuesday, but only two survived, according to Baytown firefighters.

The fire engulfed a garage at a home in the 800 block of Beecher Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the main body of the fire and protect the nearby home, but the animals inside suffered a different fate.

Five dogs were pulled from the garage. One was unharmed, one was successfully resuscitated via pet oxygen mask and three died.

No humans were injured in the fire.

Baytown firefighters determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

KHOU

