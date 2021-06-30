HPD: 3 dead in southwest Houston shooting

HOUSTON — Three people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police.
According to the Houston Police Department, initial reports are that three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 12100 block of Fondren Road, which is near the intersection with West Airport Boulevard. A juvenile was also injured in the incident and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, police said.
