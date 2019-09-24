HOUSTON — Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment after they suffered from carbon monoxide exposure early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak at 2525 Old Farm around 12:30 a.m.

After investigating and assessing the residents, paramedics determined that the patients were suffering from carbon monoxide exposure. The patients, three adults and two children, were transported to a nearby hospital.

All are expected to survive.

HFD brought in fans and cleared the structure. They tested the air again before giving the all-clear and leaving.

According to the Mayo Clinic, carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless. Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include:

• Dull headache

• Weakness

• Dizziness

• Nausea or vomiting

• Shortness of breath

• Confusion

• Blurred vision

• Loss of consciousness

“Carbon monoxide poisoning can be particularly dangerous for people who are sleeping or intoxicated. People may have irreversible brain damage or even die before anyone realizes there's a problem,” states the Mayo Clinic’s website.

HFD “recommends purchasing a carbon monoxide detector if you use gas or a fireplace for your heating; have your furnace professionally inspected every year and check for carbon monoxide emissions and install a carbon monoxide detector in the hallway near every separate sleeping area of the home. When your carbon monoxide alarm sounds, ventilate the house with fresh air by opening windows and doors. Check your carbon monoxide detector by every month pressing the test button and replace the detector every 5 years.”

