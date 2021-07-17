Dozens of people being treated after chemical leak at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, officials say

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said dozens of people are going through decontamination.

SPRING, Texas — Officials are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown where they say 34 people have been affected by a chemical leak.

Cy Creek EMS, Spring Fire Department and HAZMAT responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday at the waterpark in the 21300 block of the North Freeway.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said 34 people are going through decontamination. They said HAZMAT crews are trying to identify the cause of the chemical leak.

The entire feeder road has been shut down here at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown. Dozens of people were injured in a chemical leak. HCFMO verifying chemical or chemicals involved. Hoping to get an update soon. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/cGRkyMfbIQ — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 17, 2021

HCFMO officials said those affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation.

Several Spring Fire Crews are at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Spring providing emergency care for dozens of people who have been affected by a chemical leak. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KHy5EUSlUz — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) July 17, 2021

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said there is no indication of air quality or chemical leaks in the surrounding area, but officials are asking people to avoid the area.