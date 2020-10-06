HPD: Woman's boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend after door to their apartment is kicked in

HOUSTON — An alleged break-in and shooting in southeast Houston are under investigation early Wednesday.
Houston police responded to the 2700 block of Oakcliff around 12:49 a.m.
Investigators believe a man kicked in the door to an apartment where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were. Police said the current boyfriend grabbed a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend, in fear for his life.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.
Police said the investigation is on-going and would be reviewed by the district attorney’s office.
At this time no charges or names have been released.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.