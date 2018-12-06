HOUSTON -- Harris County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to send a flood control bond package to the voters on Aug. 25 as part of a special election.

The court voted 5-0 to approve the bond referendum, finalizing the amount at $2.5 billion.

In May, Judge Ed Emmett said one reason for the August date is it marks the one-year anniversary of Harvey’s landfall. But he also doesn’t want the issue to be overshadowed by November midterms and overlooked by straight-ticket voters.

The date also falls on a Saturday, which should encourage greater turnout.

Emmett says they’ll prioritize projects like the four bayou projects already underway and building a third reservoir along the Cypress Creek watershed.

“We’re very pleased with what happened,” said Jim Blackburn, founder of the Bayou City Initiative. “We’ve got to make sure this money is spent equitably around the county. This really is about leveling the playing field with local money to match the federal money and making up for the deficiencies.”

